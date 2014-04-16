BRIEF-Fast Finance FY 2016 net profit lowers to 8.1 mln zlotys yoy
* FY 2016 revenue 39.9 million zlotys versus 40.6 million zlotys a year ago (corrects revenue numbers)
Bank fuer Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Oesterreichische Postsparkasse AG (BAWAG P.S.K.)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* FY 2016 revenue 39.9 million zlotys versus 40.6 million zlotys a year ago (corrects revenue numbers)
* Bourse inches up as Mediclinic closer to clinching Middle East deal (Adds latest prices, analyst quotes)