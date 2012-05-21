(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 -

Overview

-- At year-end 2011, Spanish insurer FIATC Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija y Sociedades Filiales (FIATC) reported credit metrics that were lower than we had anticipated.

-- The difficult operating and macroeconomic environment in Spain, and deterioration in the quality of FIATC's assets, have delayed its efforts to strengthen its capitalization through improvements in operating performance.

-- As a result, we are revising our outlook on FIATC to stable from positive and affirming our 'BBB-' long-term insurer financial strength and counterparty credit rating on FIATC.

-- The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that FIATC will maintain good capitalization and satisfactory underwriting performance over the next two to three years.

Rating Action

On May 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on Spanish insurer FIATC, Mutua de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija y Sociedades Filiales (FIATC) to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' insurer financial strength and counterparty credit rating on FIATC.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view that FIATC's reported credit metrics were lower than we had anticipated at year-end 2011, despite its adherence to underwriting discipline. We think that the difficult macroeconomic and competitive operating environment in Spain will continue to hamper FIATC's efforts to strengthen its capitalization through improvements in operating performance.