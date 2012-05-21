BRIEF-UDR prices $300 mln of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* UDR Inc - notes were priced at 99.764 pct of principal amount plus accrued interest from june 16, 2017 to yield 3.528 pct to maturity
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESAS Cajasol, F.T.A.'s notes, as follows:
EUR110.5m Class A(G) (ISIN ES0311998019): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR20.0m Class B (ISIN ES0311998027): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR20.0m Class C (ISIN ES0311998035): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
The portfolio has performed according to Fitch's expectations. Loans more than 90 days in arrears currently represent 2.4% of the portfolio balance, up from 0.7% in March 2011. Similarly, defaulted assets in the portfolio have increased to 1.2% from 0.0% in March 2011. The pipeline of delinquencies and defaults has started to develop only recently due to the age of the transaction (closing date 31 March 2010). The transaction considers loans in arrears of more than 12 months as defaulted.
AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESAS Cajasol, F.T.A. (the issuer) is a static cash flow SME CLO originated by Monte de Piedad y Caja de Ahorros San Fernando de Huelva, Jerez y Sevilla (Cajasol), now part of Banca Civica S.A. ('BBB'/Rating Watch Positive/'F3'). On closing the issuer used the note proceeds to purchase a EUR190m portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small and medium enterprises and self-employed individuals.
* Thoma Bravo announces strategic growth investment with acquisition of Riskonnect