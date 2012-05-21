(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESAS Cajasol, F.T.A.'s notes, as follows:

EUR110.5m Class A(G) (ISIN ES0311998019): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative

EUR20.0m Class B (ISIN ES0311998027): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR20.0m Class C (ISIN ES0311998035): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

The portfolio has performed according to Fitch's expectations. Loans more than 90 days in arrears currently represent 2.4% of the portfolio balance, up from 0.7% in March 2011. Similarly, defaulted assets in the portfolio have increased to 1.2% from 0.0% in March 2011. The pipeline of delinquencies and defaults has started to develop only recently due to the age of the transaction (closing date 31 March 2010). The transaction considers loans in arrears of more than 12 months as defaulted.

AyT Andalucia FTEMPRESAS Cajasol, F.T.A. (the issuer) is a static cash flow SME CLO originated by Monte de Piedad y Caja de Ahorros San Fernando de Huelva, Jerez y Sevilla (Cajasol), now part of Banca Civica S.A. ('BBB'/Rating Watch Positive/'F3'). On closing the issuer used the note proceeds to purchase a EUR190m portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small and medium enterprises and self-employed individuals.