BRIEF-Orchid Island Capital reports Q1 earnings per share $0.07
* Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Delek & Avner (Tamar Bond) Ltd
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Orchid Island Capital Inc qtrly net interest income of $25.6 million, or $0.77 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cobiz Financial Inc - net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (NII) was $32.5 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: