BRIEF-Orient Securities's Q1 net profit up 99.55 pct y/y
April 25 Orient Securities Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 99.55 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oHHrSj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
April 25 Orient Securities Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 99.55 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oHHrSj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 25 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc reported a 15.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to lower spending by customers in the Gulf of Mexico and pricing pressure in markets outside North America.