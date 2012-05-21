May 21 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the performance of BACCHUS 2006-1 by conducting our credit and cash flow analysis, and applying our relevant criteria.

-- Following our review and analysis of the transaction's performance, we have raised our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes.

-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class A-1A, A-2A, and A-2B notes.

-- BACCHUS 2006-1 is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on BACCHUS 2006-1 PLC's class B, C, D, and E notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A-1A, A-2A, and A-2B notes (see list below).

BACCHUS 2006-1 is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance, and the application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type (see "Related Criteria And Research").

For our review of the transaction's performance, we used data from the trustee payment date report (dated April 2, 2012), in addition to our credit and cash flow analysis. We have considered recent transaction developments, and have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria and our cash flow CDO criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).