BRIEF-Red Star Macalline says qtrly net profit attributable RMB 1.03 bln
* Qtrly net profit attributable rmb 1.03 billion versus rmb 1.05 billion Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qeukJN] Further company coverage:
China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (CMB)
LAGOS, April 28 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves rose to $30.80 billion by April 26, their highest level since Sept. 2015, central bank data showed on Friday.