BRIEF-Beijing Properties says acquisition of share capital
* Share transaction acquisition of issued share capital of Smooth Time Development Limited And Rich Growth International Development Limited
Banco do Brasil S.A, Grand Cayman branch
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Share transaction acquisition of issued share capital of Smooth Time Development Limited And Rich Growth International Development Limited
* Qtrly profit for the period 3.32 billion baht versus 2.82 billion baht