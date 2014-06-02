UPDATE 1-ECB can provide emergency cash to French banks if needed -Nowotny
* Nowotny doesn't expect need for ELA after France's vote Sunday
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited ; Bank of Ayudhya; CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited ; Export-Import Bank of Thailand ; Government Housing Bank of Thailand; Kasikornbank Public Company Limited ; Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited ; Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited ; Standard Chartered Bank (Thai) Public Co Ltd; SME Development Bank of Thailand; TMB Bank Public Company Limited ; and United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Co Ltd.
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Nowotny doesn't expect need for ELA after France's vote Sunday
SHANGHAI, April 22 China's securities regulator has fined a former Shenzhen bourse official 251 million yuan ($36.5 million) for making illegal trades to profit from company IPOs, underscoring Beijing's drive to root out bad behaviour in its equities markets.