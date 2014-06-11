BRIEF-COL Financial says received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities to acquire stake in Co
* Received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities Group to acquire stake in COL Financial Group, Inc.
UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (UnipolSai Assicurazioni)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Received regulatory approval for Daiwa Securities Group to acquire stake in COL Financial Group, Inc.
NEW YORK, April 20 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, hired to resolve criminal charges against Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab, said in an affidavit that senior U.S. officials are open to a deal that would help his client while promoting the security interests of the United States.