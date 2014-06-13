Fitch Rates HSBC Bank plc's USD10m CLNs 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned HSBC Bank
plc's USD10 million
credit-linked notes due 2024 and linked to the State of Israel
(ISIN
XS1596114188) an 'Asf' rating with Stable Outlook.
This transaction is a tap issuance of the bank's USD10 million
credit-linked
notes issued on 07 October 2014 (ISIN XS1115379411) and is
expected to be
consolidated to form a single series with the existing notes
around 40 days
after closin