UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25
April 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Novasep Holding SAS
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
April 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
WASHINGTON, April 25 The U.S. government's costs could increase by $2.3 billion in 2018 if Congress and President Donald Trump decide not to fund Obamacare-related payments to health insurers, according to a study released Tuesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation.