BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
Civic Nexus Finance Pty Limited (Civic Nexus)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: