BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group Source text: (http://bit.ly/2klVy1p) Further company coverage:
* Ajanta Pharma clarifies on import alert received from USFDA