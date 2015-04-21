April 21 X5 Retail Group Nv :

* Total net retail sales increased by 26.5 percent year-on-year in Q1 to 182 billion roubles

* Gross profit margin increased by 54 basis points (bp) and reached 24.6 percent

* EBITDA up 34 percent to 13.1 billion roubles

* Net profit up 65.5 percent in Q1 y/y to 4.1 billion roubles ($75.9 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 54.0270 roubles) (Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin)