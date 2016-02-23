Feb 23 Ladbrokes Plc
* FY group net revenue: +3.2 pct, h2 +5.0 pct with
favourable q4 sporting results.
* FY full year dividend at 3p per share (1p interim; 2p
final) in line with strategy
* The current year has started well, as the unpredictability
of the football season has thus far favoured bookmakers
* FY group operating profit of 80.6 mln stg down 35.7 pct
* 2016 expectations unchanged
* Ladbrokes coral merger on track with shareholder approval
secured and the cma phase 2 process underway.
