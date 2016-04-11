BRIEF-Olam International posts qtrly profit attributable of S$ 143.8 mln
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
April 11 () - Russia's largest food retailer Magnit :
* Announces 15.35 percent retail sales growth in roubles for March to 89.96 million roubles.
* The company opened 132 stores in March.
* Like-for-like sales were up 0.44 percent in first quarter of the year. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Bureau)
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.