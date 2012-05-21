(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco Grupo Caja 3's (BCaja3) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and placed it on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The agency has also downgraded BCaja3's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb' from 'bbb-' and placed on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). A full breakdown of ratings is at the end of this comment.

The downgrade of the Long-term IDR reflects asset quality deterioration and weakening of the bank's performance indicators. Its VR is sensitive to the recessionary environment in Spain, high unemployment which may hamper deposit collection, and the severe downturn in the Spanish property market, to which BCaja3 is significantly exposed (28% of gross loans at end-2011).

Sizeable loan impairment provisions will need to be made to meet the Spanish government's required increase in loan loss cover ratios over banks' problematic and non-problematic real estate exposures, which would significantly affect BCaja3's profitability and solvency ratios if it had not been in a merger process. BCaja3's exposure to land was 15.8% of total lending plus foreclosed assets. Fitch is most concerned about this type of exposure given the slackness of the market and long transformation period associated with land development projects. Further provisioning could also be required against SME exposures and residential mortgage lending

BCaja3's ratings also reflect a comfortable liquidity and funding position, backed by its large customer deposit base and low market funding reliance.

The RWP on BCaja3's IDRs and the RWE on its VR highlight the potential for an upgrade of these ratings given the strong likelihood of BCaja3 merging into Ibercaja Banco, S.A., a medium-sized bank. The boards of directors of both banks approved a merger in March 2012, but this remains subject to regulatory approval. Given the Spanish authorities' drive to consolidate Spain's fragmented banking sector, Fitch considers that chances of the merger being approved are quite good.

BCaja3's ratings are also sensitive to the satisfactory completion of the integration process and the financial strength of the merged bank. Fitch will resolve the RWP and RWE upon completion of the merger and once further information is made available. In the meantime, BCaja3's VR reflects its standalone strength, which has been affected by the complex operating environment.

BCaja3's IDRs are at the Support Rating Floor, indicating moderate state support for the bank should this be required. The Support Rating of '3' has been affirmed.

BCaja3 had total assets of EUR20.7bn at end-2011. Its core business is retail banking in the regions of Aragon, Extremadura and Castilla y Leon, but the bank has a more modest presence in the rest of Spain.

The rating actions are as follows:

BCaja3:

Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; placed on RWP

Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'; placed on RWP

Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb' from 'bbb-'; placed on RWE

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'

Subordinated debt: downgrade to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; placed on RWE