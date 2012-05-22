(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 -

Rating Action

On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its rating on the outstanding US$15.06 million Series 2010-1 notes (due 2022) issued by Manila Cavite Toll Road Finance Co. (MCTFC) to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. We subsequently withdrew our rating at MCTFC's request. At the time of the rating withdrawal, the outlook was negative.

Rationale

We lowered the rating on the Series 2010-1 notes because the traffic of 11,000-11,500 vehicles a day on the extension road continued to be below our expectation of closer to 20,000 vehicles a day by the end of first quarter 2012. The lower rating also reflected our view that the creditor and bondholder protection structure in the project is weaker after a Series 2010-1 bond tender exercise. The debt service reserve account (DSRA) would only cover six months of debt servicing compared with 12 months previously. Restrictions on release of cash to project sponsors have also weakened.

After completion of the bond tender exercise in April 2012, approximately 90% of the Series 2010-1 notes (US$160 million) were refinanced through a loan facility, with lower interest cost, provided by Philippines-based banks. The hedge facility in the project to mitigate its exposure to U.S. dollars at a premium of about 3% of outstanding principal of the Series 2010-1 notes per year was also terminated.

We believe traffic on the existing road is already reaching historical steady levels of 76,000-77,000 vehicles per day, and that traffic on the extension road is not likely to drop below its existing level of about 11,000 vehicles per day. However, it is the delay in the traffic ramp-up on the extension road that continues to hurt the project's performance. We believe traffic growth on the extension road has been affected by factors such as its relatively high toll rate, higher fuel prices, lack of awareness among potential road users, and road users getting comfortable with alternate routes.

Although the project's cash flow improved after the recent bond tender exercise, we believe it does not provide sufficient buffer to protect the project from further cash flow disruptions. The lower bank financing cost relieves some pressure caused by lower traffic, but we estimate the project to just barely meet its debt servicing (principal and interest) based on current traffic levels in the next 12-15 months. Any event that could disrupt traffic--such as the 2011 pipe-laying project in the surrounding areas--would escalate cash flow pressure again.

In addition, we expect the loan facility to be repaid earlier than the Series 2010-1 notes, with a principal amortization profile that is back-ended, similar to Series 2010-1 notes. The step-up in the loan facility's repayment profile in a few years would put significant pressure on the project. A strong growth in traffic on the extension road could mitigate the risk of a step-up in principal repayment, but we remain negative in our view, given the poor traffic performance so far in 2012.

Liquidity

In our view, MCTFC's liquidity remained weak due to the project's dependence on traffic volumes to remain at least at current levels in order to meet its operational and maintenance expenses, and debt servicing costs. MCTFC's DSRA has weakened to six months equivalent of scheduled principal and interest payments and its cash-trap mechanism to preserve cash is also weaker.

The project still benefits from an in-built liquidity structure, with money deposited in the DSRA being used to cover any shortfall in debt servicing. As of March 31, 2012, the DSRA had about US$7.5 million, which is equivalent to approximately six to seven months of the project's scheduled principal and interest debt servicing.

Outlook

At the time of the withdrawal, the negative outlook on the Series 2010-1 notes reflected our opinion that the timing of the traffic ramp-up on the extension road continued to be uncertain. In addition, the project's weak financial buffer meant it remained highly vulnerable to prolonged weak traffic over the next year or two. The project's weaker creditor and bondholder protection structure also meant a lower ability to trap more cash internally to buffer against disruptive events.

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

Manila Cavite Toll Road Finance Co.

Senior Secured CCC CCC+

Rating Withdrawn

Manila Cavite Toll Road Finance Co.

Senior Secured -- CCC