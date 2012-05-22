(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- IOI Corp. Bhd. -------------------------------- 22-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Malaysia

Primary SIC: Residential

construction,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Mar-2005 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Rationale

The rating on IOI Corp. Bhd. reflects the company's integrated palm oil operations, the favorable age profile of its palm plantations, its sound access to capital markets, and competitive cost position. Industry risks associated with the plantation business, and IOI's increasing exposure to property development partly offset these strengths. We continue to assess IOI's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate". IOI is a Malaysian palm oil producer.