May 22 - Results from the SCI / Fitch Solutions 2012 Global Credit and Counterparty Risk
Survey show that the financial crisis has driven greater awareness across the derivatives
industry of the importance of undertaking effective counterparty risk management, with
respondents citing the incorporation of CVA pricing, enhanced trading systems and proactive risk
management as areas that have been strengthened.
"81% of respondents polled said that the importance of managing counterparty
risk had increased over the last two years, with 44% voting for it as their
institution's top priority and a further 34% regarding it as very important,"
said Thomas Aubrey, Managing Director, Fitch Solutions.
Whilst the survey results showed that the sophistication of counterparty risk
management practices still varies widely across firms, there was common
recognition on the importance of CVA (Credit Valuation Adjustment), particularly
as a result of increased capital requirements under Basel III accounting
regulations which have prompted many firms to prioritise their capital
optimisation when hedging counterparty risk.
The challenge participants face in trying to bridge the 'coverage gap' when
assessing counterparty risk for smaller, privately held non agency rated
securities or counterparties which can be very illiquid, and where limited
information is available, was also highlighted.
"69% of respondents use CDS spreads and indices, but just over 25% suggested
that the currently available indices do not adequately capture the number of
emerging market and private companies relevant for their hedging needs," added
Catherine Downhill, Senior Director, Fitch Solutions.
Consensus also appears to have been reached by survey respondents that market
participants need to use a mix of credit risk indicators comprised of
fundamental financial data, agency credit ratings, CDS and liquidity
information.
The survey is based on qualitative and quantitative responses from derivative
market participants polled by SCI on recent developments in credit and
counterparty risk management practices. In total, 42 firms participated in
telephone interviews or responded to an online questionnaire. A complete copy
of the survey results can be obtained from the following URL:
Fitch Solutions recently launched a new suite of Bank Credit Risk Indicators to
directly assist Credit Risk Managers, CVA Desks and Corporate Treasurers in
better managing their regulatory, capital adequacy and risk mitigation
requirements. These indicators provide the three key data sets highlighted in
the survey - fundamental financial data, agency credit ratings and CDS - as well
as a range of analytical data sets derived from this core information.
