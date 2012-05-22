(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 22 - Fitch Ratings is hosting its annual cross-sector 'Viking Tour' in Oslo, Stockholm,
Copenhagen & Helsinki on 12 -15 June respectively.
The tour features presentations from senior Fitch analysts in the Credit Market Research,
Sovereign, Financial Institutions, Covered Bonds, Insurance and Corporate groups. Key topics
will include:
--Europe Under Pressure: Cross-Sector Credit Outlook and Rating Trends
--The Eurozone Sovereign Debt Crisis: Where to Next?
--Major European Banks - Senior Debt, Capital & Liquidity In The Spotlight
--Nordic Banks Outlook
--Covered Bonds Rating: Looking for Stability in a Changing Environment
--Corporates - Eurozone Shock Case Scenario: Winners and Losers
--Insurance - A Resilient but Changing Industry
Oslo, Tuesday 12 June
Time: 07:45 - 12:20
Venue: Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, Oslo
Stockholm, Wednesday 13 June
Time: 07:45 - 12:20
Venue: The Grand Hotel, Sodra Blasieholmshamnen 8, Stockholm
Copenhangen, Thursday 14 June
Time: 07:45 - 12:20
Venue: Marriott Hotel, Kalvebod Brygge 5, Copenhagen
Helsinki, Friday 15 June
Time: 07:45 - 12:20
Venue: Hotel Kamp, Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki
