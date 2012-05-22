(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 22 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Japan's Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'A+' from 'AA' and 'AA-'
respectively. The Outlooks on both IDRs are Negative. The Country Ceiling is
downgraded to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. The Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR is affirmed
at 'F1+'.
"The downgrades and Negative Outlooks reflect growing risks for Japan's
sovereign credit profile as a result of high and rising public debt ratios,"
said Andrew Colquhoun, Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns at Fitch. "The country's
fiscal consolidation plan looks leisurely relative even to other
fiscally-challenged high-income countries, and implementation is subject to
political risk."
Japan's gross general government debt is projected to hit 239% of GDP by
end-2012, by far the highest for any Fitch-rated sovereign. This debt ratio
would also have risen 61pp since the global financial crisis. This compares with
a median of 39pp for OECD economies and 8pp for 'A' range sovereigns. Japan is
less of an outlier when account is taken of its large pile of sovereign
financial assets (worth about 80% of GDP on Fitch's calculations), but net
indebtedness is still rising strongly.
Japan's Fiscal Management Strategy envisages declines in the government debt/GDP
ratio only from FY21. Fitch regards this as a slow pace of consolidation given
the scale of Japan's debt. Moreover, Japan's consolidation strategy is subject
to political risk. The government's key revenue-raising plan is to hike the
consumption tax to 10% by FY15 from 5% now. The measure is back-loaded (planned
to start in FY14) and remains highly politically controversial.
Nonetheless, the Japanese sovereign retains exceptional financing flexibility
and can fund itself at low nominal yields, a factor Fitch recognises as a
support to the ratings. Funding flexibility is further reinforced by the role of
the broader public sector in channelling savings to the sovereign: about half of
government debt is held within the broader public sector. This funding strength
is based on the deep pool of Japanese private sector savings, invested with
strong "home bias". The Japanese yen is a global reserve currency and exhibits
safe haven characteristics.
However, Fitch considers that this private sector savings behaviour may itself
contribute to the economy's persistent deflationary equilibrium. The economy has
experienced recurring deflation since 2001 and real GDP growth lags high-income
peers. Nominal GDP of JPY468.6trn in 2011 was 0.2% lower than in 1991. Weak
nominal GDP growth threatens to undermine fiscal solvency in the longer term.
Strong private savings contribute to the country's persistent current account
surpluses, adding to an official foreign reserves stockpile worth USD1.3trn at
end-2011. However, Fitch judges it is appropriate to equalise Japan's FC and LC
IDRs on the view that pressure on the sovereign's funding position, if it
emerges, would involve changes to Japanese savings and investment behaviour that
would likely affect the FC credit profile too.
Japan's sovereign ratings are supported by fundamental structural strengths
including one of the world's most advanced high-income economies and strong
public institutions. However, its demographic profile is a structural weakness.
Working-age population has been in decline since the mid-1990s. The authorities
estimate ageing is adding about 0.2% of GDP per year to the social security
bill, indicating that Japan needs to make progress fiscally just to offset
pressure from population ageing.
The downgrade of the Country Ceiling is in line with Fitch's methodology and
published criteria. Fitch recognises the strength of Japan's external finances
both on a sovereign and whole-economy level, and Japan's integral role in the
global economy. The conditions under which transfer and convertibility risk
would be likely to arise for Japan remain remote in Fitch's view.
A lack of new fiscal policy measures aimed at stabilising public finances amid
continued rises in government debt ratios could lead to a further downgrade. A
shock to Japan's sovereign funding conditions such as a steep and sustained rise
in yields would be strongly negative for the ratings, although Fitch does not
consider this likely. Conversely, progress on fiscal stabilisation beyond
Fitch's expectations could see the Outlooks revert to Stable. Markedly stronger
economic growth than Fitch expects for a sustained period would be constructive
for public debt sustainability and could see the Outlooks revert to Stable.