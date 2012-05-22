(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 22 -
Summary analysis -- Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (China) Co. Ltd. ---- 22-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: China
Local currency A/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Apr-2008 A/-- NR/--
01-Apr-2008 A/-- A/--
Rationale
The rating on Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (China) Co. Ltd. (MSI China) reflects
the company's strategic importance to its parent, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance
Co. Ltd. (MSI; A+/Stable/A-1). The rating also reflects MSI China's strong
stand-alone capitalization, and its satisfactory operating performance and
business quality. The company's smaller market share than domestic
players'--although it has a good niche position--and regulatory restrictions
on foreign players in China's insurance market partly offset these strengths.