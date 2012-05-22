(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (China) Co. Ltd. ---- 22-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: China

Local currency A/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Apr-2008 A/-- NR/--

01-Apr-2008 A/-- A/--

Rationale

The rating on Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (China) Co. Ltd. (MSI China) reflects the company's strategic importance to its parent, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. (MSI; A+/Stable/A-1). The rating also reflects MSI China's strong stand-alone capitalization, and its satisfactory operating performance and business quality. The company's smaller market share than domestic players'--although it has a good niche position--and regulatory restrictions on foreign players in China's insurance market partly offset these strengths.