We regard CNOOC and CNOOC Finance as a single economic entity. Our view is based on: (1) their strategic importance to each other; (2) the CNOOC group's ability to influence CNOOC Finance's actions; (3) the likelihood that CNOOC Finance would be included if CNOOC were to file for bankruptcy; and (4) CNOOC group companies' 100% ownership in CNOOC Finance.

The long-term corporate credit rating on CNOOC reflects the company's strong stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and our opinion that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) would provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to CNOOC in the event of financial distress. We assess CNOOC's SACP to be 'a', which reflects the company's "strong" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile.

CNOOC is one of three wholly government owned oil companies in China. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following CNOOC characteristics:

-- "Critical" role to the government. The company plays a key role in helping the government ensure a secured supply of energy to meet growing domestic demand. Very limited private ownership in the oil and gas industry in China solidifies CNOOC's critical role.

-- "Very strong" link to the government. The Chinese government directly owns 100% of the company through State Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). The government is unlikely to dilute its ownership in the next five years. In our view, the government is able to exert a strong influence on the company through the appointment of senior management. SASAC monitors the company's performance.

The credit profile of CNOOC's core subsidiary CNOOC Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA) supports the parent's SACP. CNOOC Ltd.'s competitive cost structure, dominant market position in China's offshore areas, and good long-term production growth record underpin the company's credit profile. CNOOC Ltd.'s exposure to volatility in oil and gas prices, and its growing exposure to regions with higher sovereign risk moderate these strengths.

CNOOC's SACP also takes into account the benefit the company gets from its gradually more integrated operations. The SACP also reflects the execution risk and significant capital expenditure requirements of CNOOC's non-exploration and production businesses, including oil field services, offshore engineering, petrochemicals, refining and marketing, and liquefied natural gas operations.

Outlook

The outlook on CNOOC Finance is stable and reflects the rating outlook on CNOOC. Any revision to the rating on the parent will affect the rating on CNOOC Finance.