-- Our April 30, 2012 downgrade of Banco Santander has triggered the need for remedy actions in the transaction documents for Santander Empresas 4.

-- We have received confirmation from the trustee that remedy actions established in the documents are not going to be taken. Consequently, the maximum rating in this transaction will now be equal to the rating on Banco Santander. We have therefore lowered our ratings on the class A1, A2, and A3 notes.

-- Also, as of the last payment date on April 19, the class E notes have defaulted in their interest payments. Consequently, we have lowered to 'D (sf)' our rating on the class E notes.

-- Moreover, due to the evolution of cumulative defaults over the original balance securitized at closing, which is used to trigger interest payments on the subordinated notes, we have also lowered our rating on the class D notes.

-- Santander Empresas 4, originated by Banco Santander, closed in November 2007 and is collateralized by secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish SMEs in their normal course of business.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander Empresas 4's class A1, A2, A3, D, and E notes (see list below).

On Sept. 8, 2011, we lowered our ratings on the class A1, A2, A3, C, D, and E notes, taking into account the most recent developments that we had observed in the transaction at that time (see "Ratings Lowered On Class A, C, D And E Notes In Spanish SME Transaction Santander Empresas 4; Classes B And F Affirmed").