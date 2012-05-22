(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 -

Overview

-- We expect the City of Ufa to maintain a moderate budgetary performance and neutral liquidity position in the medium term, despite some weakening caused by pre-election spending pressure in 2011.

-- We think Ufa's management will likely maintain its prudent practices over the medium term.

-- We are affirming our credit and issue ratings on Ufa at 'BB-' and 'ruAA-'. The recovery rating on Ufa's senior unsecured debt remains at '3'.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that expected higher capital grants will partly alleviate Ufa's expenditure pressure and might result in improving budgetary performance and only limited borrowing needs in the medium term.

Rating Action

On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long-term issuer credit rating on Russia's City of Ufa at 'BB-' and its Russia national scale rating on the city at 'ruAA-'. The outlook is positive.