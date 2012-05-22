(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 22 -
Overview
-- The Russian republic of Bashkortostan has low debt, positive liquidity, and prudent
financial policies, which in our view offset a number of constraints on the ratings.
-- We are affirming our 'BB+' long term- issuer credit rating on the republic.
-- The outlook is positive, reflecting our view that Bashkortostan's operating revenues will
increase and that the republic's prudent financial policies will continue.
Rating Action
On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' long-term issuer
rating on the Russian republic of Bashkortostan. The outlook is positive.
Rationale
The ratings on Bashkortostan are constrained by the republic's low budget predictability and
limited flexibility, owing to federal controls; the economy's concentration in the
oil-processing industry; long-term expenditure pressures; and modest wealth in an international
context. In our view, Bashkortostan's low debt, positive liquidity, and prudent financial
policies mitigate these constraints.