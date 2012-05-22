(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mainetti (India) Private Limited's (MIPL) National
Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions
is provided at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects MIPL's stable operating performance and comfortable
credit metrics amid the challenging macro-economic environment in 2011.
Provisional results for FY12 (financial year ending March) indicate EBITDA
margin of 11.9% (FY11: 11.9%), gross interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross
interest) of 5.49x (FY11: 4.15x) and financial leverage (net debt/operating
EBIDTA) of below 1x (FY11: 1.44x). The ratings also factor in the company's
strong operational and strategic linkages with its 100% parent - Mainetti Group.
The ratings are, however, constrained by the 17.6% yoy decline in MIPL's revenue
to INR1,108.4m (provisional) in FY12, due to a change in its raw material mix
and the weakening economy in the eurozone and weak economic recovery in the US -
its major markets. Fitch notes that MIPL has resorted to using recycled polymer
as a low-cost raw material, as against the expensive imported virgin polymer
(crude oil product). Although it has resulted in a lower selling price for the
company, it has also enabled MIPL to maintain its EBITDA margin. Capacity
utilisation also declined in FY12 to 59% (FY11: 74%) and thus production
volumes, due to the sale of used hangers and an increase in the sale of finished
hangers sourced from sisters concerns.
Negative rating action may result from an EBITDA margin below 9% and net
debt/EBITDA above 2.0x on a sustained basis, as well as from a reduction in the
perceived group support.
MIPL, established in 1997, is a manufacturer of garment hangers. Its corporate
office and manufacturing facilities are located in Chennai. Provisional results
for FY12 indicate EBITDA of INR132.1m (FY11: INR159.4m) and net income of
INR19.3m (FY11: INR15.6m).
Rating actions on MIPL's bank loans are as follows:
- INR3.24m long-term loans (reduced from INR74.5m): affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'
- INR177.5m fund-based working capital limit (increased from INR127.5m):
affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A3+(ind)'
- INR95m non-fund based working capital limit: affirmed at 'Fitch A3+(ind)'