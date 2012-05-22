(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mainetti (India) Private Limited's (MIPL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects MIPL's stable operating performance and comfortable credit metrics amid the challenging macro-economic environment in 2011. Provisional results for FY12 (financial year ending March) indicate EBITDA margin of 11.9% (FY11: 11.9%), gross interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross interest) of 5.49x (FY11: 4.15x) and financial leverage (net debt/operating EBIDTA) of below 1x (FY11: 1.44x). The ratings also factor in the company's strong operational and strategic linkages with its 100% parent - Mainetti Group.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the 17.6% yoy decline in MIPL's revenue to INR1,108.4m (provisional) in FY12, due to a change in its raw material mix and the weakening economy in the eurozone and weak economic recovery in the US - its major markets. Fitch notes that MIPL has resorted to using recycled polymer as a low-cost raw material, as against the expensive imported virgin polymer (crude oil product). Although it has resulted in a lower selling price for the company, it has also enabled MIPL to maintain its EBITDA margin. Capacity utilisation also declined in FY12 to 59% (FY11: 74%) and thus production volumes, due to the sale of used hangers and an increase in the sale of finished hangers sourced from sisters concerns.

Negative rating action may result from an EBITDA margin below 9% and net debt/EBITDA above 2.0x on a sustained basis, as well as from a reduction in the perceived group support.

MIPL, established in 1997, is a manufacturer of garment hangers. Its corporate office and manufacturing facilities are located in Chennai. Provisional results for FY12 indicate EBITDA of INR132.1m (FY11: INR159.4m) and net income of INR19.3m (FY11: INR15.6m).

Rating actions on MIPL's bank loans are as follows:

- INR3.24m long-term loans (reduced from INR74.5m): affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'

- INR177.5m fund-based working capital limit (increased from INR127.5m): affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A3+(ind)'

- INR95m non-fund based working capital limit: affirmed at 'Fitch A3+(ind)'