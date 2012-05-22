(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 22 -
Summary analysis -- Samsung Property & Casualty Insurance Co. (Chin 22-May-2012
Ltd.
CREDIT RATING: Country: China
Local currency A/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Jul-2008 A/-- --/--
Rationale
The rating on Samsung Property & Casualty Insurance Co. (China) Ltd. (Samsung
P&C China) reflects the company's strategic importance to its parent,
Korea-based Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd. (Samsung FM; local
currency A+/Stable/--). The rating also reflects Samsung P&C China's strong
stand-alone capitalization and favorable operating performance. The company's
small scale compared with that of domestic players partly offsets these
strengths. Like other foreign players, Samsung P&C China faces regulatory
restrictions, particularly concerning geographic expansion, in China's
insurance market. These restrictions prevent the company from rapidly
acquiring market share.
Samsung P&C China plays an important role in serving the wider Samsung Group's
insurance needs in China, where the group has a significant and increasing
presence. Samsung P&C China captures about 60% of its business from Samsung
Group's presence in China. Korea-related business accounted for about 82% of
the company's premiums in 2011. Samsung P&C China benefits from the resource
support its parent Samsung FM provides in terms of underwriting, reserving,
reinsurance, and human resources. We expect that the company will receive
financial support from the parent to fund its rapid growth in China and in the
event of financial difficulties.
Samsung P&C China's capitalization is strong relative to its risk profile,
based on our risk-based analysis. Although the company continues to grow as
rapidly as the market, we expect it to maintain strong capitalization over the
next two to three years because of its good internal profit generation and
prudent expansion.
We attribute Samsung P&C China's good underwriting performance to its good
business quality and prudent underwriting practice. The company's combined
ratio was lower than its peers' in 2011, at 46.2%, despite an increase over
previous years due to high costs incurred in local expansion and a few big
claims. Samsung P&C China's expense ratio remained favorable in 2011--though
higher than in previous years--because of good commissions from reinsurance
companies. The company employs a high cession reinsurance strategy because of
the large property risks it undertakes. The strategy also helps to stabilize
underwriting results. We expect Samsung P&C China's underwriting performance
to remain good as high-quality business from the Samsung group business will
continue to account for a majority of the company's portfolio. However, the
combined ratio will increase due to initial costs incurred in local expansion.
Samsung P&C China's market share is small, at 0.1%, even though the company is
the fifth-largest foreign non-life insurer in China. We attribute its small
share to foreign players' limited geographic coverage. The regulatory approval
process in China constrains Samsung P&C China's geographic expansion, just
like it does for other foreign players (except cargo and large commercial
businesses). Meanwhile, the company has a good niche position in the
Korea-related business. Although Samsung P&C China is developing its local
business actively, we expect Korea-related business to account for most of the
portfolio. We also anticipate that the company will remain a small player in
the market in the next two years, even though it has good growth prospects.
Enterprise risk management
We assess Samsung FM's enterprise risk management (ERM) to be strong due to
the company's strong risk management culture, risk controls, and strategic
risk management. The high commitment of the Samsung FM top management to
managing risk characterizes the group's risk management culture. The company
has a comprehensive risk control process for major risks, such as interest
rate, insurance, market, and credit risks. Samsung FM's strategic risk
management is well incorporated into its capital budget, strategic asset
allocation, and new product approval processes.
Samsung P&C China's ERM is, however, still at a preliminary stage despite some
development on setting up a risk management framework. The company's risk
management practice is simple and traditional, reflecting its small size and
simple business model. The company introduces management guidelines from its
parent and makes necessary adjustments. It has a risk management committee
that consists of all senior managers. The committee often looks after other
management functions as well. The company has a clear authorization system in
its underwriting process.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Samsung P&C China will retain
its strong strategic importance to Samsung FM as part of the parent group's
overseas expansion strategy. We expect the company's capitalization to remain
strong and its operating performance to be good.
We could upgrade Samsung P&C China if: (1) company maintains its satisfactory
financial profile while improving its market position by diversifying its
business portfolio; and (2) we upgrade the parent company.
We could lower the ratings on Samsung P&C China if: (1) the company's
operating performance deteriorates significantly to affect the overall
financial profile; (2) support from the parent group wanes; or (3) we
downgrade the parent company.