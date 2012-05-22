(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 -

Summary analysis -- Samsung Property & Casualty Insurance Co. (Chin 22-May-2012

Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: Country: China

Local currency A/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jul-2008 A/-- --/--

Rationale

The rating on Samsung Property & Casualty Insurance Co. (China) Ltd. (Samsung P&C China) reflects the company's strategic importance to its parent, Korea-based Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd. (Samsung FM; local currency A+/Stable/--). The rating also reflects Samsung P&C China's strong stand-alone capitalization and favorable operating performance. The company's small scale compared with that of domestic players partly offsets these strengths. Like other foreign players, Samsung P&C China faces regulatory restrictions, particularly concerning geographic expansion, in China's insurance market. These restrictions prevent the company from rapidly acquiring market share.

Samsung P&C China plays an important role in serving the wider Samsung Group's insurance needs in China, where the group has a significant and increasing presence. Samsung P&C China captures about 60% of its business from Samsung Group's presence in China. Korea-related business accounted for about 82% of the company's premiums in 2011. Samsung P&C China benefits from the resource support its parent Samsung FM provides in terms of underwriting, reserving, reinsurance, and human resources. We expect that the company will receive financial support from the parent to fund its rapid growth in China and in the event of financial difficulties.

Samsung P&C China's capitalization is strong relative to its risk profile, based on our risk-based analysis. Although the company continues to grow as rapidly as the market, we expect it to maintain strong capitalization over the next two to three years because of its good internal profit generation and prudent expansion.

We attribute Samsung P&C China's good underwriting performance to its good business quality and prudent underwriting practice. The company's combined ratio was lower than its peers' in 2011, at 46.2%, despite an increase over previous years due to high costs incurred in local expansion and a few big claims. Samsung P&C China's expense ratio remained favorable in 2011--though higher than in previous years--because of good commissions from reinsurance companies. The company employs a high cession reinsurance strategy because of the large property risks it undertakes. The strategy also helps to stabilize underwriting results. We expect Samsung P&C China's underwriting performance to remain good as high-quality business from the Samsung group business will continue to account for a majority of the company's portfolio. However, the combined ratio will increase due to initial costs incurred in local expansion.

Samsung P&C China's market share is small, at 0.1%, even though the company is the fifth-largest foreign non-life insurer in China. We attribute its small share to foreign players' limited geographic coverage. The regulatory approval process in China constrains Samsung P&C China's geographic expansion, just like it does for other foreign players (except cargo and large commercial businesses). Meanwhile, the company has a good niche position in the Korea-related business. Although Samsung P&C China is developing its local business actively, we expect Korea-related business to account for most of the portfolio. We also anticipate that the company will remain a small player in the market in the next two years, even though it has good growth prospects.

Enterprise risk management

We assess Samsung FM's enterprise risk management (ERM) to be strong due to the company's strong risk management culture, risk controls, and strategic risk management. The high commitment of the Samsung FM top management to managing risk characterizes the group's risk management culture. The company has a comprehensive risk control process for major risks, such as interest rate, insurance, market, and credit risks. Samsung FM's strategic risk management is well incorporated into its capital budget, strategic asset allocation, and new product approval processes.

Samsung P&C China's ERM is, however, still at a preliminary stage despite some development on setting up a risk management framework. The company's risk management practice is simple and traditional, reflecting its small size and simple business model. The company introduces management guidelines from its parent and makes necessary adjustments. It has a risk management committee that consists of all senior managers. The committee often looks after other management functions as well. The company has a clear authorization system in its underwriting process.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Samsung P&C China will retain its strong strategic importance to Samsung FM as part of the parent group's overseas expansion strategy. We expect the company's capitalization to remain strong and its operating performance to be good.

We could upgrade Samsung P&C China if: (1) company maintains its satisfactory financial profile while improving its market position by diversifying its business portfolio; and (2) we upgrade the parent company.

We could lower the ratings on Samsung P&C China if: (1) the company's operating performance deteriorates significantly to affect the overall financial profile; (2) support from the parent group wanes; or (3) we downgrade the parent company.