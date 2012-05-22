May 22 - Deferrals for U.S. bank TruPS CDOs fell slightly this past month while defaults increased, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

Deferrals decreased to 15.5% from 15.9% as of April 30 while defaults rose to 16.9% from 16.8%. The combined bank default and deferrals within TruPS CDOs now stands at 32.4%.

Driving the movement upward in defaults were three banks who defaulted last month, totaling $57 million of collateral in four CDOs. All three defaults were previously deferring. Tempering the default increase were five banks that resumed interest payments and repaid accrued interest on their TruPS in April.

Through the end of April, 204 bank issuers, representing approximately $6.4 billion held across 83 TruPS CDOs are in default. Additionally, 368 bank issuers have deferred, impacting interest payments on $5.8 billion of collateral held by 84 TruPS CDOs.

The 'Fitch Bank TruPS CDO Default and Deferral Index' is available by clicking on the link or by going to 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Latest Research'.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Bank TruPS CDO Default and Deferral Index (As of April 2012)