Overview

-- France-based chemicals producer Arkema has significantly increased its through-the-cycle EBITDA thanks to capacity additions, restructuring, acquisitions, and divestments.

-- The company has also maintained a conservative financial policy and posted strong financial ratios, which provide an ample cushion in case industry conditions markedly weaken in 2012 or 2013.

-- We are raising our long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Arkema to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB-/A-3'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Arkema will maintain its conservative financial policy and financial headroom to protect against the uncertain European economic environment.

Rating Action

On May 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the long-term and short-term corporate credit ratings on France-based chemicals producer Arkema S.A. to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects Arkema's very strong credit metrics, robust liquidity, and conservative financial policy, which we believe would provide a significant cushion against any decline in economic and industry conditions. We now assess Arkema's financial risk profile to be at the high end of the "intermediate" category.

The upgrade also reflects our reassessment of Arkema's business risk profile to the middle of the "satisfactory" category, reflecting its improved through-the-cycle EBITDA and increased global presence. In 2011, North America made up 33% of sales from continuing operations (excluding its PVC activities) and Asia 22%. Europe contributed 41%, and this share should further decrease given the company's expansion in other regions. We now assume that Arkema can achieve midcycle EBITDA of about EUR850 million, which is substantially higher than previously. We also assume that it will sell its PVC segment by mid 2012.

Under our baseline economic scenario of a mild recession in Europe in the first half of 2012 followed by an equally mild recovery in the second half, we forecast Arkema will achieve EBITDA of about EUR0.9 billion for the year. This follows record EBITDA of EUR1 billion in 2011 and a high 17% EBITDA margin. Funds from operations (FFO) to debt (as adjusted by Standard & Poor's) neared 80% in 2011, well above the 35%-40% that we view as rating-commensurate under midcycle industry conditions. Debt to EBITDA was only 1x.

Our upwardly revised forecast of Arkema's midcycle EBITDA also factors in the various acquisitions it has announced since the end of 2010. These companies generated EBITDA of EUR130 million in 2011 (on a full-year basis), including EUR80 million derived from assets bought from Total S.A. (consolidated since mid 2011), and about EUR40 million from two Chinese companies completed in first-quarter 2012. These assets also have significant growth prospects, in our view. Since 2006, Arkema has made numerous acquisitions and investments in its areas of expertise, which we believe substantially reduces execution risks and enhances returns. Arkema also has a track record of acquiring companies at commensurate prices and of achieving returns above expectations.

The company's "satisfactory" business risk profile is tempered by the industry's capital intensity. It is also exposed to swings in supply and demand, GDP, feedstock and energy prices. In commodity-like markets, such as acrylics, it is exposed to potential large capacity additions by competitors over the longer term.

The group's "intermediate" financial risk profile reflects its conservative financial policy, strong balance sheet, and favorable liquidity. Arkema's financial policy includes a limit of 40% net debt to equity, which it neared at the end of March 2012 with a 37% ratio (EUR835 million reported net debt). We expect this ratio to increase in the second quarter, in line with recent acquisitions, and then decline in the third quarter.

We anticipate that the group will continue to adapt its dividends to protect cash flows, as in the past. We assume share buybacks will remain small and limited to offsetting stock-based compensations. Arkema also benefits from low exposure to off-balance-sheet environmental liabilities and relatively limited pension provisions.

Liquidity

Arkema's short-term rating is 'A-2'. We classify the company's liquidity as "strong," as we expect sources to be more than 1.5x above uses in the 12 months from March 31, 2012, and above 1x the following year.

Our baseline scenario includes the following sources for the 12 months from March 31, 2012:

-- Full availability under a EUR700 million committed bank line due July 26, 2016 (We do not include as a liquidity source Arkema's other fully available line of EUR300 million, as it is due in less than one year, on March 31, 2013). The EUR700 million committed bank line has a very low spread versus short-term rates and carries only one financial covenant-net debt to recurring EBITDA below 3x, which is tested on a semiannual basis. We anticipate that covenant leeway will remain ample. This ratio was only 0.6x at year-end 2011, below our assumption of 0.7x. The covenant limit may be increased twice to 3.5x over a 12-month reference period if this increase reflects the acquisition of assets or securities, share capital increases, or investment in joint ventures resulting from a joint venture agreement.;

-- A high EUR150 million available under a EUR240 million securitization program due in 2015, which we expect to be rolled over;

-- Cash of EUR215 million as of March 31, 2012, of which we view EUR75 million as tied to operations;

-- FFO of about EUR700 million;

-- Working capital inflow of about EUR50 million; and

-- Proceeds of EUR230 million from a long-dated (April 2020), 3.85% fixed-rate bond issued in April 2012.

This compares with the following liquidity needs over the same period:

-- Manageable short-term debt of EUR467 million. The next large debt maturity is in October 2017, when the EUR500 million bonds mature;

-- Capital spending of approximately EUR430 million;

-- Dividends about EUR80 million; and

-- Cash outlays of EUR65 million in second-quarter 2012, which are tied to the recently completed acquisitions of two Chinese companies.

Outlook

The stable outlook balances our view of Arkema's ample financial headroom at year-end 2011 and our baseline assumption of still supportive global chemical industry trends in 2012 against the highly uncertain European macroeconomic environment that could materially cut profits. We consider a ratio of fully adjusted FFO to debt of 35%-40% under midcycle industry conditions as commensurate with the rating. We would expect that the company could exceed this comfortably under very favorable industry conditions.

In the unlikely event that Arkema does not sell its PVC segment as planned, or if significant contingent liabilities materialized in the future, we believe a higher minimum FFO-to-debt ratio would be rating-commensurate.

We currently consider rating downside unlikely given the prevailing very strong credit metrics. It could, however, result from a severe and protracted drop in profits following a harsh and prolonged cyclical industry downturn and/or a drop in adjusted to FFO-to-debt ratios below 30% without near-term recovery prospects.

We currently do not envisage further rating upside. This would ultimately depend on a track record of resilient EBITDA under testing industry conditions, lower cyclicality, increased free cash flow, and the retention of strong credit metrics.

