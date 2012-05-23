BRIEF-Xl Group reports tender offers for up to $550 mln
* Xl Group Ltd announces tender offers for up to $550 million aggregate maximum repurchase amount of certain outstanding securities of Xlit Ltd. and Catlin Insurance Company Ltd.
May 23 East Finance plc
* Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to East Finance plc's GBP250 million proposed bond issuance; outlook negative
June 8 Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Thursday, as commodities come under pressure from falling oil and gold prices Gold prices fell from near seven-month highs on a stronger dollar, while an unexpected increase in U.S. inventories of crude and gasoline contributed to an existing global glut, pushing down prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent, or 10 points, to 5,654, a 13.2-point discount to the underlying