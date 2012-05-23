BRIEF-Xl Group reports tender offers for up to $550 mln
* Xl Group Ltd announces tender offers for up to $550 million aggregate maximum repurchase amount of certain outstanding securities of Xlit Ltd. and Catlin Insurance Company Ltd.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 -
Summary analysis -- Cambridge Industrial Trust -------------------- 23-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Singapore
Primary SIC: Real estate
investment
trusts
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Jul-2006 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Rationale
The rating on Cambridge Industrial Trust (CIT) reflects the Singapore-based REIT's portfolio of good quality and well located industrial property assets. The rating also reflects CIT's stable cash flows, with an occupancy rate of 98.6% and higher-than-average security deposit per tenant of 12.7 months' rent. CIT's limited asset and tenant diversity tempers these strengths. We assess the REIT's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate".
