May 23 -

Summary analysis -- Cambridge Industrial Trust -------------------- 23-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Real estate

investment

trusts

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Jul-2006 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Cambridge Industrial Trust (CIT) reflects the Singapore-based REIT's portfolio of good quality and well located industrial property assets. The rating also reflects CIT's stable cash flows, with an occupancy rate of 98.6% and higher-than-average security deposit per tenant of 12.7 months' rent. CIT's limited asset and tenant diversity tempers these strengths. We assess the REIT's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate".