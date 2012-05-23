BRIEF-Xl Group reports tender offers for up to $550 mln
* Xl Group Ltd announces tender offers for up to $550 million aggregate maximum repurchase amount of certain outstanding securities of Xlit Ltd. and Catlin Insurance Company Ltd.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- China Resources Land Ltd. --------------------- 23-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: China
Mult. CUSIP6: 16942S
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-May-2011 BBB/-- BBB/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on China Resources Land Ltd. (CR Land) reflects the company's growing recurring income from good quality rental properties and its large, geographically diversified, and low-cost land bank. The business and financial assistance from the company's parent, China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (CR Holdings), also supports the rating. CR Land's largely debt-funded and aggressive growth appetite, weaker capital structure compared with similarly rated peers', and mixed record in property development compared with peers in the same rating category partly offset these strengths. We assess the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate".
June 8 Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Thursday, as commodities come under pressure from falling oil and gold prices Gold prices fell from near seven-month highs on a stronger dollar, while an unexpected increase in U.S. inventories of crude and gasoline contributed to an existing global glut, pushing down prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent, or 10 points, to 5,654, a 13.2-point discount to the underlying