(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 - The consolidated net profits of Japan's five major banking groups rated by Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services jumped 36% and came in within its expectations in fiscal 2011 (ended
March 31, 2012). However, their profitability remained modest as their average return on assets
(ROA) stood at 0.4% (0.35%, excluding the recognition of negative goodwill). That is an
improvement of approximately 0.1 percentage point from fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011),
Standard & Poor's said in a report published today. We expect it to drop in fiscal 2012 (ending
March 31, 2013) as the recognition of negative goodwill and credit cost write-backs are unlikely
to be repeated on the same scale as in fiscal 2011. Meanwhile, challenges loom as they continue
to face risks due to their exposure to Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc. (TEPCO; B+/Watch
Neg/B), possible credit deterioration in the export industry, and existing margin pressures.
The outlooks on the five banking groups' stand-alone credit profiles are stable. The five
major banking groups are Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--),
Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (Mizuho FG; A/Negative/--), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Inc. (SMFG; A/Negative/A-1), Resona Holdings Inc. (not rated), and Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. (not rated).
We expect their profitability in terms of ROA to drop to the range of 0.3% to 0.35% because
credit costs are likely to increase to the level seen in the past years. Most of the rated major
banks expect profits to drop in fiscal 2012. Their profit forecasts reflect higher credit costs
and lower trading gains on bonds. In our view, their asset quality and profitability may be
pressured beyond fiscal 2012. A higher yen and the weak economy in Europe and other developed
countries that are starting to pressure the Asian economy, have strained the creditworthiness of
leading Japanese manufacturers. In turn, the negative impact on the export industry may hurt
Japan's overall corporate sector, including small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and could
negatively affect the banks' asset quality. At the same time, weak domestic loan demand, as well
as low net interest margins, are also putting pressure on the banks' profitability. Bond trading
profits, which have contributed favorably to the banks' profits due to lower interest rates in
the U.S. and Japan, are expected to decrease. Nevertheless, we expect the negative impact on
their asset quality and profitability to be at a manageable level, if Japan's economy rebounds
as expected. Standard & Poor's expects Japan's GDP to grow 2.0% in 2012.