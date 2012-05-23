May 23 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assessed Malachite Funding's performance by applying our
updated criteria for CDOs of pooled structured finance assets.
-- Following our review, we have lowered our ratings on all of the super
senior tranches and junior senior tranches in the transaction, apart from the
rating on the series 2010-1 Tier 4 junior senior notes, which we have
withdrawn.
-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the Tier 1 and Tier 2 income
notes.
-- Malachite Funding is an HSBC -sponsored operating company that
securitizes a portfolio of predominantly structured finance securities and
financial institution debt.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on all of Malachite
Funding Ltd.'s super senior and junior senior notes. At the same time, we withdrew our rating on
the series 2010-1 Tier 4 junior senior notes, and affirmed our ratings on the Tier 1 and Tier 2
income notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow the application of our updated criteria for
collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) of pooled structured finance assets, as
well as our assessment of credit deterioration in the transaction portfolio
(see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012). We have assessed the transaction's
performance using data from the latest available trustee report and our cash
flow analysis, taking into account recent transaction developments.
The Malachite portfolio comprises approximately 93% structured finance
securities, of which 37% of the performing balance comprises European and U.S.
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The remaining portion of the
structured finance pool mainly comprises European and U.S. commercial backed
securities (CMBS; 25.53% of the performing balance), U.S. CDOs of corporate
securities (21.64% of the performing balance), and consumer and commercial
asset-backed securities (ABS; 8.8%). The remainder of the portfolio is mainly
exposed to subordinated debt issued by financial institutions.