May 23 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed Malachite Funding's performance by applying our updated criteria for CDOs of pooled structured finance assets.

-- Following our review, we have lowered our ratings on all of the super senior tranches and junior senior tranches in the transaction, apart from the rating on the series 2010-1 Tier 4 junior senior notes, which we have withdrawn.

-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the Tier 1 and Tier 2 income notes.

-- Malachite Funding is an HSBC -sponsored operating company that securitizes a portfolio of predominantly structured finance securities and financial institution debt.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on all of Malachite Funding Ltd.'s super senior and junior senior notes. At the same time, we withdrew our rating on the series 2010-1 Tier 4 junior senior notes, and affirmed our ratings on the Tier 1 and Tier 2 income notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow the application of our updated criteria for collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) of pooled structured finance assets, as well as our assessment of credit deterioration in the transaction portfolio (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012). We have assessed the transaction's performance using data from the latest available trustee report and our cash flow analysis, taking into account recent transaction developments.

The Malachite portfolio comprises approximately 93% structured finance securities, of which 37% of the performing balance comprises European and U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The remaining portion of the structured finance pool mainly comprises European and U.S. commercial backed securities (CMBS; 25.53% of the performing balance), U.S. CDOs of corporate securities (21.64% of the performing balance), and consumer and commercial asset-backed securities (ABS; 8.8%). The remainder of the portfolio is mainly exposed to subordinated debt issued by financial institutions.