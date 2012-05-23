(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A. (Sunrise) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned the senior secured notes issued by Sunrise Communications International S.A. and the senior secured credit facilities borrowed by Sunrise Communications AG and Skylight S.a.r.l. an instrument rating of 'BB', as well as assigning the company's senior notes an instrument rating of 'B'.

The 'BB-' IDR reflects Sunrise's strong number-two market position within the Swiss mobile telecommunications market, underpinned by historical growth in the subscriber base, as well as stable trends in ARPUs and subscriber acquisition costs. This enabled Sunrise to achieve double digit EBITDA growth in 2010-2011 and generate solid free cash flow (FCF), despite material cuts in mobile termination rates.

The Stable Outlook supports Fitch's expectations of low-single-digit growth in revenues, underpinned by ongoing customer additions within the mobile segment, as well as a slight reduction in the churn rate of landline subscribers through increased penetration of triple and quad play bundles. The Outlook also factors in the agency's concerns about the potential for increased competition from Swisscom and Orange within the mobile segment. In the fixed-line segment, Fitch believes that Sunrise's business could be vulnerable to increasing competition due to its weaker market position relative to Swisscom and Cablecom. Fitch's analysis did not consider any acquisitions.

The ratings are constrained by the company's leveraged capital structure, with FFO adjusted net leverage of 4.5x at December 2011, and high cash interest expenses exerting pressure on cash flow generation. Nonetheless, the agency anticipates that leverage is likely to decrease over the next one to two years, supported by further improvements in profitability and FCF generation.

Downside pressure on the ratings could be exerted if the company underperformed Fitch's expectations, with failure by the company to reduce leverage below 4.5x on FFO adjusted net basis over the next one to two years as well as FFO interest cover falling below 2.75x.

In view of the company's projected leverage profile, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. A decrease in FFO adjusted net leverage at a sustained level well below 4.0x could place upward pressure on the ratings, as well as an increase in FFO interest cover above 4.0x.

The notching differential between the IDR and the senior secured instrument ratings reflects the large amount of outstanding senior secured debt, with gross senior leverage above 3.0x at December 2011. The senior notes instrument rating reflects the structural and contractual subordination of these obligations, which is likely to result in poor recovery rates. Any upside in the notching of the instrument ratings will be conditional on Sunrise repaying a material amount of senior debt.

In its assessment of the capital structure, Fitch has not included within its leverage metrics the liabilities arising from the issuance of Preferred Equity Certificates (PECs) issued by Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A., or the PECs and PIK Facility issued by the parent company Mobile Challenger Intermediate Group S.A..

Although the PECs instruments issued by Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A. are not structurally subordinated to the restricted group, Fitch believes they have no direct impact on the probability of default of the restricted group due to the absence of "events of default" provisions within the documentation. Similarly, the PECs and the PIK Facility issued by the holding company Mobile Challenger Intermediate Group S.A. - i.e. outside of the restricted group - are structurally subordinated to the restricted group's liabilities and benefit only from a residual equity claim in Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A.. The equity-like treatment of PECs and PIK Facility is further reinforced by the presence of contractual provisions within the financing documentation restricting payments related to these instruments.

The ratings take also into account the company's comfortable liquidity profile, with liquidity score expected to remain above 3.0x over the next one to two years, underpinned by adequate cash balances, availability under the Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) and FCF generation. Fitch believes this will provide the company with financial flexibility to service its upcoming debt obligations - Fitch's liquidity score is defined as the sum of any available liquidity source, including FCF, divided by the short-term debt service obligations, i.e. interest and principal.