May 23 - Substantial capital markets funding required to meet ambitious targets for offshore wind farms in Europe may be threatened if project sponsors cannot find ways to offset their high levels of construction risk. In the absence of strong project features during construction, these projects are unlikely to gain investment-grade ratings, Fitch Ratings says, mainly because typically no single entity is responsible for construction, and due to weather risk.

Building an offshore wind farm is a vast logistical challenge. These projects typically use multi-contracting structures, and require the coordination of complex marine logistics in an evolving supply chain, which raise the risk of delays and overruns. Weather risks are typically not borne by contractors.

We see the construction risk of offshore wind farms as between that of traditional thermal power plants and large oil and gas projects. Construction risk in thermal power plant projects is typically mitigated by a fixed-price and date-certain engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement with a contractor with substantial experience and strong credit quality. Large oil and gas projects typically lack a comprehensive EPC contract, but generally achieve investment-grade ratings because the debt is guaranteed by investment-grade sponsors until construction is completed.

Without similar contractual structures, offshore wind farm projects will need significant additional safeguards to gain investment-grade ratings. These could include the involvement of investment-grade sponsors with substantial experience in delivering multi-contracting projects and which have contributed strong equity funding to the project.

Such projects would also need to benefit from the presence of experienced contractors, prudent structuring of interface risk, weather risk and construction schedule. Sizeable funding contingencies would also need to be available to projects in case of cost overruns caused by adverse weather.

Commitments by European countries to 2020 renewable energy targets require more offshore wind farms in some countries. Installed capacity in the UK, which is the largest market for offshore wind globally, is expected to increase to 12GW of installed capacity by 2020 from its current 2GW. Germany's installed capacity is relatively low but expected to increase by up to 10GW by 2020 to offset the country's phasing out of nuclear power.

To date, most offshore wind farms have been financed primarily by utilities from their corporate balance sheets. As projects grow in scale and utilities' resources are used up, future projects will have to be financed by other sources.

