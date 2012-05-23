May 23 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Greenock 4 and Greenock 5, applying our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria and our 2010 counterparty criteria.

-- We have lowered our ratings on all of the class A notes in Greenock 4, and raised our ratings on all of the class A notes in Greenock 5.

-- Greenock 4 and 5 are backed by prime U.K. residential mortgages originated by RBS under the First Active and One Account brands.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on all of the class A notes in Greenock Funding No. 4 PLC, and raised and removed from CreditWatch negative its ratings on all of the class A notes in Greenock Funding No. 5 PLC (see list below).

Our analysis reflects our December 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011). In addition, we have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

On Dec. 21, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all of the class A notes in Greenock 4 and 5, following the Nov. 29, 2011 downgrade to 'A' from 'A+' of our long-term issuer credit rating on the account bank, The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC (RBS; A/Stable/A-1) (see "Royal Bank of Scotland Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'A' On Bank Criteria Changes; S-T Rating Affirmed; Outlook Stable"). Today's rating actions resolve these CreditWatch placements.