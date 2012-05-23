That said, management is committed to retaining what we believe is a moderate financial policy, which encompasses a 2.5x net debt-to-EBITDA cap. Leverage was only 1.2x on March 31, 2012, 1.35x in December 2011, 1.1x in 2010, and 2.2x in 2009. We assess EuroChem's liquidity as adequate owing to, among other factors, its proactive and successful refinancing in the past several years, and access to bank funding and debt markets. EuroChem also generates significant free operating cash flow (FOCF) under top- and mid-cycle industry conditions, excluding growth projects.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We see EuroChem's EBITDA remaining high in 2012, but potentially falling by about 10%-15% from 2011 to between RUB40 billion and RUB44 billion, as we assume lower, but still very favorable fertilizer prices. We continue to see China supporting industry-wide profits by setting a high floor price for nitrogen-based fertilizers. This mainly reflects expensive and restricted feedstock, less efficient energy use, and high export taxes. We believe there is substantial upside to our base-case EBITDA, as year-to-date fertilizer prices are much stronger than our assumed full-year average, and industry fundamentals could support continuing high prices.

On the negative side, we assume high inflation in Russia, including for gas, electricity, and rail costs.

EuroChem acquired Russian gas supplier Severneft-Urengoy LLC (not rated) in January 2012 to alleviate gas cost inflation. This company is able to produce about 1.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 220 thousand tonnes of gas condensate a year--a quarter of EuroChem's gas needs--with gas being the largest cost in ammonia production. EuroChem has said the assets have total proven and probable reserves of 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 32 million tonnes of recoverable oil reserves.

EuroChem finalized its acquisition of some assets of German chemical company BASF SE (A+/Stable/A-1) this year, in line with our assumed timetable and according to plan. We view this transaction as large, given the EUR830 million purchase price, including a deferred part of approximately EUR130 million payable over 2013-2016. We conservatively factor in only some modest EBITDA from these assets. After 2012, we expect larger gains.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We expect EuroChem's key credit metrics to remain strong for the rating at the end of 2012, with funds from operations (FFO) to debt at about 45% and debt to EBITDA at about 1.6x. This compares with FFO to debt at 55% and debt to EBITDA at 1.5x at the end of 2011.

These 2012 ratios reflect our assumed base-case EBITDA, sizable capex, the acquisitions of selected BASF assets, and the Russian gas producer.

Because of EuroChem's plans for heavy capex tied to two greenfield potash projects to come on-stream in the next few years, we expect FOCF to be limited or negative until one of the projects starts to generate full-year revenue in 2015, assuming there is no delay. Related capex should total a high $3.3 billion between 2012 and 2015, with $2.2 billion for the Gremyachinskoe mine, with revenue to start at the earliest in 2014, and $1.1 billion for the Verkhnekamskoe mine, with revenue to start in 2016. We think that greenfield potash projects, which are large scale and complex, contain substantial execution risk which could lead to delays or cost overruns.

EuroChem is also investing in growth ventures and efficiency improvements, which should help alleviate inflation pressures.

Liquidity

We classify EuroChem's liquidity as "adequate."

Our base-case scenario for EuroChem shows liquidity sources surpassing needs by more than 1.2x in the 12 months starting on March 31, 2012. We take into account the following positive factors:

-- RUB16.5 billion in cash and equivalents at the beginning of the period, of which we view RUB3 billion as tied to operations and therefore do not net from the group's adjusted debt;

-- The successful and proactive refinancing of its debt and main bank lines in the past several years. Most recently, the group signed a new and sizable five year $1.3 billion committed line in July 2011, with a two-year grace period (amortization free). EuroChem used $500 million to repay outstanding debt due under a $1.5 billion line maturing in September 2013, fully refinancing this line well ahead of maturity. We view the interest rate as very low, at one-month LIBOR plus 180 basis points;

-- Full availability under a long-term RUB20 billion line with Russian state-controlled Sberbank (not rated);

-- Over EUR100 million available under other committed lines maturing in the medium term;

-- FFO around RUB32 billion--RUB35 billion assumed under our base-case scenario. We believe FFO could be much higher, in line with the EBITDA upside detailed above; and

-- Our assumption of continuing full covenant compliance. We assume the group will sell assets or delay capex if necessary. Covenants include a 2.5x net-debt-to-EBITDA limit, tested every quarter. Leeway was very ample at the beginning of the period, since net debt to EBITDA was only about 1.2x.

We take into account the following liquidity needs for the 12 months starting on March 31, 2012:

-- Debt maturities of RUB587 million;

-- Capex of around RUB30 billion, of which a large part is devoted to the greenfield potash projects;

-- Acquisition of German fertilizer producer K+S AG's (BBB+/Stable/A-2) nitrogen assets for an enterprise value of EUR140 million. This transaction should close in second-quarter 2012, subject to legal and other custom approvals.

Recovery analysis

The recovery rating on two domestic ruble bonds totaling RUB10 billion issued by EuroChem is '3,' indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue rating is 'B,' in line with the corporate credit rating on EuroChem. (See "EuroChem Mineral and Chemical Co. OJSC Recovery Rating Profile," published on Dec. 5, 2011 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal)

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that supportive industry conditions will allow EuroChem to post EBITDA between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion in 2012. The stable outlook also depends on EuroChem retaining its moderate financial policy and adequate liquidity. We view an FFO-to-debt ratio above 30% in mid-cycle conditions as rating-commensurate. We would expect a higher ratio under more favorable industry conditions.

We might consider lowering the rating if the group departed from its moderate financial policy, especially if its net debt to EBITDA was higher than stated or financial covenant compliance tightened. We might also consider lowering the rating if fertilizer prices dropped significantly for a prolonged period and the group did not reduce its capex, or if the group's ability to obtain new financing became constrained.

Given EuroChem's significant capex plans and Russia's country risk, we currently do not see rating upside in 2012. Further broadening of the portfolio through the greenfield potash expansion projects or significant new equity could eventually support a higher rating.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Business and Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011