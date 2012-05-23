May 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) for Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (Toys) and its various subsidiary entities at 'B'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

The ratings reflect Toys' continued weak operating performance and high leverage. Fitch' expects that Toys' leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) could potentially creep up to the mid-6.0x range in 2013. Coverage (operating EBITDAR/gross interest expense plus rents) is expected to be in the range of 1.4x - 1.5x. This assumes low-single-digit decline in comps at both the domestic and international segments, and flat to modest improvement in gross margin. Fitch expects continued deleveraging of selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses.

Toys is facing significant debt maturities in 2013, primarily including $400 million of unsecured notes at Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (HoldCo) maturing April 2013 and $891 million in various European real estate facilities between February and April 2013. The failure to address these maturities over the next three to four months is likely to lead to downward pressure on the company's ratings.

MAINTAINING MARKET SHARE AGAINST COMPETITION

Toys' share of the domestic and global toy industry has been relatively stable, although pricing competition and promotional pressures have intensified in a sluggish economic and consumer environment. While Toys is the only remaining national brick-and-mortar specialty toy retailer in the U.S., it has muddled along against the increasing competition from discounters and online retailers for the more commodity-type toy products.