(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' ratings to Seven Bank
Ltd.'s (AA-/Negative/A-1+) series 6 and 7 unsecured straight bonds, which have a total
issuance amount of JPY40 billion. The JPY30 billion series 6 bonds are due on June 20, 2017,
with a coupon rate of 0.398%, while the JPY10 billion series 7 bonds are due on June
20, 2019, with a coupon rate of 0.613%.
Seven Bank operates an automatic teller machine (ATM) business by mainly
utilizing the network of Japan's largest convenience store chain operator,
Seven-Eleven Japan Co. Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+). The ratings on the bank are
equivalent to those on its parent, Seven & i Holdings (AA-/Stable/--),
reflecting our view that Seven Bank is likely to receive extraordinary support
from the parent group if necessary. Meanwhile, the outlook on the long-term
counterparty credit rating on Seven Bank is negative, which is the same as
that on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+). In our view, the ratings on the bank are
constrained by the sovereign rating on Japan.
Although Seven Bank is highly competitive in the convenience store ATM
business, it lacks diversity in its revenue sources and its business franchise
in the domestic market is limited. On the other hand, the bank's capital ratio
is high by global comparison and its earnings have been stable, mainly because
it has managed to continuously install new ATMs across the country. The bank
faces limited credit risk since its assets consist mainly of cash and deposits
and marketable securities, such as Japanese government bonds. Although Seven
Bank is exposed to interest rate risk, Standard & Poor's believes it has
adequately managed and controlled the risk. The bank's ratio of corporate debt
to overall funding is higher than that of conventional domestic banks. We take
the view that increasing small-lot individual deposits will help to stabilize
its financing structure. In addition, we evaluate Seven Bank's liquidity as
"strong," based on the fact that the bank's highly liquid assets considerably
exceed its short-term market funding.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles;
Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating
Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings,
Feb. 16, 2011