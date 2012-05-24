(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' ratings to Seven Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Negative/A-1+) series 6 and 7 unsecured straight bonds, which have a total issuance amount of JPY40 billion. The JPY30 billion series 6 bonds are due on June 20, 2017, with a coupon rate of 0.398%, while the JPY10 billion series 7 bonds are due on June 20, 2019, with a coupon rate of 0.613%.

Seven Bank operates an automatic teller machine (ATM) business by mainly utilizing the network of Japan's largest convenience store chain operator, Seven-Eleven Japan Co. Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+). The ratings on the bank are equivalent to those on its parent, Seven & i Holdings (AA-/Stable/--), reflecting our view that Seven Bank is likely to receive extraordinary support from the parent group if necessary. Meanwhile, the outlook on the long-term counterparty credit rating on Seven Bank is negative, which is the same as that on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+). In our view, the ratings on the bank are constrained by the sovereign rating on Japan.

Although Seven Bank is highly competitive in the convenience store ATM business, it lacks diversity in its revenue sources and its business franchise in the domestic market is limited. On the other hand, the bank's capital ratio is high by global comparison and its earnings have been stable, mainly because it has managed to continuously install new ATMs across the country. The bank faces limited credit risk since its assets consist mainly of cash and deposits and marketable securities, such as Japanese government bonds. Although Seven Bank is exposed to interest rate risk, Standard & Poor's believes it has adequately managed and controlled the risk. The bank's ratio of corporate debt to overall funding is higher than that of conventional domestic banks. We take the view that increasing small-lot individual deposits will help to stabilize its financing structure. In addition, we evaluate Seven Bank's liquidity as "strong," based on the fact that the bank's highly liquid assets considerably exceed its short-term market funding.

