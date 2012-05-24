May 24 Hellenic Telecommunications Organisation S.A. (OTE)

* Moody's cuts OTE's ratings to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR), on review for further downgrade. And also downgraded to B3 from B2 the senior unsecured ratings on the global medium-term notes (GMTN) and global bonds issued by OTE PLC