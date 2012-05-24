(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 24 - Fitch Ratings has revised National Development Bank PLC's (NDB) Outlook to
Negative from Stable. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'AA(lka)'. Fitch has
also affirmed NDB's subordinated debentures at 'AA-(lka)'.
The Outlook revision reflects NDB's increased risk profile in terms of its
decreasing capitalisation alongside aggressive loan expansion and potential
pressure on its asset quality and profitability through portfolio seasoning and
higher credit costs. Thus, a sustained deterioration of NDB's profile in terms
of these credit metrics could result in a rating downgrade, while its ability to
stem such deterioration could revise the Outlook back to Stable. Notwithstanding
the deterioration, the ratings continue to reflect NDB's strong credit metrics
in terms of its capitalisation, asset quality, and profitability.
NDB's strong loan expansion of 41.8% in 2011 (28.8% in 2010) led to a decline in
its equity/assets to 12.7% from 14.7%. Fitch expects lending momentum to remain
high alongside its expanding operations, as part of the repositioning of the
bank to target the mass market. Pre-provisioning return on assets stood at 3.60%
(annualised) in Q112 (3.10% (adjusted for gains) in 2011). However, Fitch
believes that NDB's profitability could be pressured by higher credit costs
following a strong increase in lending and higher operating costs alongside its
expanding operations.
NDB's gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remained among the lowest in the
sector at 1.3% at Q112. However, Fitch believes that the bank's high loan growth
and the shift in its loan book composition towards mid-sized corporates and SMEs
among others could test its credit risk management. Specific provision coverage
also remained high in a local context at 74% of NPLs at Q112 (2011: 78%; 2010:
96%). The agency notes that the bank's historically high specific loan loss
reserves have decreased with the release of discretionary specific provisions
leading to a weakened provision buffer to absorb a potential increase in credit
costs.
Fitch notes that the share of deposit funding continued to increase (57% at
end-2011, 55% at end-2010) supported by deposit growth of 35% yoy. However, the
share of low-cost current and savings accounts (CASA) remained low (23%)
relative to peers that have more mature franchises. The agency believes that the
NDB's ability to secure a stable CASA and thereby cushion its net interest
margins (4.2% in 2011) from the rising interest rates is essential to sustain
its long-term profitability in view of the intensified competition for deposits
and continued strong credit growth.
NDB was established in 1979 as a specialised bank and transformed into a
commercial bank in 2005. NDB accounted for 3.9% of banking sector assets at
end-2011 and operates through 62 branches.