BRIEF-Huarong International Financial says Gain Sun Ventures, Huaxin Hong Kong and Huaxin Shanghai enter subscription agreement
June 9 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Korea-based Hana Bank (Hana) and simultaneously withdrawn them as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Hana.
The rating actions on Hana are as follows:
International ratings:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook; rating withdrawn
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'; rating withdrawn
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'; rating withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '1'; rating withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'; rating withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'; rating withdrawn
Hybrid securities (preferred stock) affirmed at 'BB-'; rating withdrawn
National ratings:
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'; rating withdrawn
CARACAS, June 8 Venezuela has missed a $30 million interest payment to Latin American development bank CAF, two legislative sources said on Thursday, adding that this activates a 30-day grace period to make the payment.