May 24 - Fitch Ratings has said that the bid by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), the exploration and production arm of PTT Public Company Limited (PTT), for Cove Energy plc (Cove) has no immediate impact on PTT's ratings. PTT is rated Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default (IDR) 'BBB' and 'A-' respectively.

The bid, if accepted by Cove's shareholders, would increase PTT's financial leverage, as measured by adjusted net debt/operating EBTIDAR, to close to 2.0x in 2012 (2011: 1.4x), a level still consistent with the current ratings and which Fitch expects to be maintained through to 2015.

In addition, should PTT's credit profile weaken below levels that are not compatible with the current ratings, Fitch would provide a single-notch uplift for implicit government support. This view is based on the state's majority ownership, and the size and importance of PTT's activity to the country. Currently, PTT's ratings are based solely on its standalone credit profile.

Cove is an oil and gas exploration company. Its main asset is an 8.5% interest in Mozambique Rovuma Offshore Area 1 with estimated 24 trillion cubic feet to 50 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas resources. Cove also has a 10% stake in the Rovuma Onshore Area in Mozambique and 10%-25% stakes across seven offshore blocks in Kenya deepwater.

The planned acquisition is to support the company's plan to boost its oil and gas production to 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) by 2020 from 301,367 boed in 2011. However, the offer is subject to the approval of Mozambique's government, and can be countered by other bidders.

PTT's ratings reflect its dominance in Thailand's gas and oil industry, as well as its strategic importance and function as a policy vehicle for the country's energy security and development. Natural gas is a major fuel for Thailand's electricity generation. PTT is the sole operator in Thailand's mid-and-downstream gas industry. It is also one of the country's major exploration and production companies, and a leading oil and petrochemicals company.

PTT's credit profile is tempered by its vulnerability to fluctuations in commodity prices, significant capex plans, negative free cash flow (after dividend payout) generation expected in the next two years, exposure to regulatory and political risks, as well as some foreign exchange risk.

PTT's ratings are as follows:

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

Long-Term Local Currency IDR: 'A-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F3'

National Long-Term Rating: 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)'

Senior unsecured debentures: 'AAA(tha)'