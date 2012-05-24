May 24 -

Summary analysis -- Sanofi ---------------------------------------- 24-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: France

Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical

preparations

Mult. CUSIP6: 80105N

Mult. CUSIP6: 801060

Mult. CUSIP6: 8010M2

Mult. CUSIP6: 8010M3

Mult. CUSIP6: 8010M5

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Mar-2005 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

20-Sep-2004 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on France-based pharmaceuticals group Sanofi reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "excellent" business risk profile, supported by its well-diversified group structure, and its "modest" financial risk profile, according to our criteria.