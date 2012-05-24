(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG's (EnBW) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and the Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

Simultaneously, Fitch has assigned the EUR1bn Subordinated Resettable Fixed Rate Notes due 2072 issued in October 2011 (EUR750m) and April 2012 (EUR250m) a subordinated note rating of 'BBB'. The hybrid security is fully subordinated and ranks senior only to EnBW's share capital, while coupon payments can be deferred at the option of the issuer. The security qualifies for 50% equity credit.

The notes have a maturity of 60 years but EnBW has the discretion to redeem the notes for cash for the first time at par on 2 April 2017, and every five years thereafter. Fitch assesses however, that the effective, remaining maturity is April 2037 because of a second step-up of 75bps up to 100bps and lacking replacement obligation. Coupon payments are cash cumulative, not compounding and deferrable at the discretion of management, whereas the deferral is not limited in time. There is no look back provision in the notes' documentation, which gives the issuer full discretion to defer ongoing coupon payments on the notes. The company will be obliged to make mandatory settlement of deferred interest payments under certain circumstances.