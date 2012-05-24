BRIEF-Huarong International Financial says Gain Sun Ventures, Huaxin Hong Kong and Huaxin Shanghai enter subscription agreement
June 9 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
May 24 United Gulf Bank B.S.C.
* Moody's disclosures on Credit Rating of United Gulf Bank B.S.C.
June 9 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
CARACAS, June 8 Venezuela has missed a $30 million interest payment to Latin American development bank CAF, two legislative sources said on Thursday, adding that this activates a 30-day grace period to make the payment.